LAS VEGAS - Drivers in Las Vegas have a new way to pay for parking tickets.
People who get a ticket between June 19 and July 19 can pay off the fine by donating new school supplies. The City Council approved the measure Wednesday, June 20.
The supplies must be unopened and of greater or equal value of the ticket. They must also be donated along with a receipt within 30 days of the citation date.
Some of the accepted items include pencils, rulers, scissors and dry erase markers.
All of the donated supplies will be given to a local education non-profit.