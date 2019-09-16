Watch again

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Thankfully nobody was hurt after a collision on I-90 in Medical Lake. However, it serves as another reminder for drivers to slow down and move over in work zones.

The Washington State Department of Transportation shared photos of the collision at the Medical Lake/State Route 902 interchange improvement project.

"...the good news is that no one was injured," WSDOT said in a tweet. " The attenuator did its job protecting those inside the work zone. Please slow down and move over in a work zone."

The collision is under investigation by the Washington State Patrol.