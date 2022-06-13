Drivers stalling due to flooded street in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday afternoon, parts of north Spokane were underwater due to flooding following hours of rain.

Several vehicles stalled out in a deep pool of water near the intersection of N. Nevada and Highway 2. A tow truck driver was able to pull one vehicle out, but the City of Spokane has not yet gotten crews to the area to clear the water. 

We have a crew on scene gathering more information, but if your commute takes you north, or if you know someone heading that way, please tell them to avoid that intersection and drive cautiously on nearby streets!

