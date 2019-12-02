SPOKANE, Wash. - After a huge string of crashes involving between 50 and 100 vehicles temporarily shut down a portion of I-90 last week, many drivers are now paying the price.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney, a number of drivers involved in the crashes received tickets for driving too fast for conditions.
He said the sheer number of driver's involved in last Tuesday's pileup prevented him from knowing exactly how many were ticketed. But the tickets went to drivers who didn't adjust their driving behavior to the changing conditions and ended up causing a crash.
According to Washington State Patrol, a fast-moving snow squall blew through the area created slippery conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.