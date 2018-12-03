A Nebraska man was taken into custody after crashing his car into a tree and retaining wall driving with his head out of the window "like Ace Ventura."
According to a police report, the driver said the car's windshield wipers were not working, prompting him to drive with his head out of the window "like Ace Ventura" due to rainy conditions on Saturday morning.
Alrighty then?
The man fled the scene of the single-vehicle crash in Lincoln, but was contacted by authorities shortly after. He was processed for DUI after having a blood-alcohol level of .137 according to the report.
The suspect made reference to scenes from the 1994 movie Ace Ventura: Pet Detective starring Jim Carrey, where his character was forced to drive his vehicle with his head out of the window due to a smashed windshield.