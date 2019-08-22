SPOKANE, Wash.- Washington state law prohibits vehicles from parking within 30 ft of a traffic light, stop sign, or yield sign.
But this is doesn't ensure drivers will have great visibility.
Blind spots can be created by parked cars on the side of the road, buildings constructed close to the road, and plants such as trees or bushes.
Reduced visibility is common for several intersections in downtown Spokane.
An example is 1st and Adams, or Adams and Sprague right near KHQ. Sprague and 1st are one ways, while Adams is a two way road with only a stop sign.
Although cars are parked in designated spots at least 30 ft from the intersection, it is still difficult to see oncoming traffic when trying to turn.
Rachel Oxrieder, owner and driving instructor at Spokane MotorSchool, says it's still up to you to be cautious and aware of your surroundings when driving, whether you are in a vehicle, bicycle, or Lime scooter.
There are some things you can do when you meet a blind corner.
"Come to a full stop at the legal stopping area, at the sign or before the crosswalk, then creep forward slowly to open up your view before pulling into traffic," Oxrieder says.
Make sure to double check for bicyclists, and wheelshare riders too before turning.
If you live in the city of Spokane and notice that vehicles are parked illegally, making it difficult to see past them at an intersection, you can file a complaint with the city online.
According to the portal, complain types include:
- Combined Complaint: Includes garbage/debris, graffiti, right of way obstruction, fire vegetation, junk vehicle, and zoning violation
- Vehicle on the street: Includes abandoned vehicle on the street; parking too close to driveway, crosswalk, stop sign, alley, etc. or against signage; parked wrong direction; registration violation; continuous parking; disabled parking/placard abuse; parking in alley; non-passenger vehicle in residential zone; other
- Snow: Includes snow on the sidewalk and plowing snow into the right of way.
- Foreclosure Inspection Request: To be completed by parties listed on the foreclosure registry only.
For more questions, call MySpokane at 311 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.