ATHOL, Idaho - Next year, a brand new addition is coming to Silverwood Theme Park, or rather, the skies above Silverwood.
In 2020, the park will begin hosting a nightly drone light show called "Light Up the Night." More than 300 drones will be used to light up the sky starting in June 2020 when Boulder Beach opens for the season.
"We are excited to finally unveil this groundbreaking show," Director of Marketing Jordan Carter said in a press release. "We are always pushing ourselves to keep improving and create an experience for our guests that is unique and unlike anything they have ever seen."
There will be three versions of the show that will be put on nightly, as long as weather permits. There will also be a special patriotic-themed show for the 4th of July, according to the park.