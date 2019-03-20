Spokane firefighters and Sen. Maria Cantwell introduced the implementation of a new law in Spokane on Wednesday.
President Trump signed the Wildfire Management Technology Advancement Act into law last week.The law includes several new mandates for crews fighting wildfires, including:
- requiring GPS locators to track fires and locate resources, including personnel
- "The pace of structural firefighting, complex emergencies, and the urban interfaces requires our ability to quickly take information in, understand where our personnel are in relation to the issue, use the information to make decisions, and execute our teams to positively affect the outcome," Rex Strickland, Deputy Fire Chief of Spokane FD, said.
- requiring unmanned aircraft system technologies (such as drones) to develop real-time maps of the locations of wildfires
- "Evaluating the use of aviation resources can give us the ability to actively engage the fire in times when we'd usually have to withdraw due to the dangers of firefighting at night," Mark John, Deputy Chief of Operations at Spokane FD, said.
- requiring an air resource adviser on-scene to make smoke projections and effects on air quality
- "Last August, Spokane experienced some of the worst air quality in the nation due to wildfire smoke," Julie Oliver, Director of Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency, said.
"Why is this bill so important? I don't think I really have to tell people in the state of Washington - we know. More and more fires are challenging us," Sen. Cantwell said.