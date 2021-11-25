SPOKANE, WA - Temperatures are dipping down, and our first real snow has come and gone. But for some, finding warmth and shelter is not an option during this time.
Julie Garcia, the founder of Jewels Helping Hands, has helped feed and house many of our homeless population. She says it's disheartening to hear each year that some pass away due to exposure from the cold.
"We have families sleeping in parks and children in tents in our own city, and that's just not acceptable to me," Garcia said.
Garcia is out on the streets three times a day for welfare checks, but the morning round is the hardest.
"That 5 o'clock outreach is the most important, because that's the time when we wake up our friends and make sure people made it through the night," she said.
She said finding that some don't make it has been a reality to Garcia for years. Last week, she said there were at least 5 homeless individuals who died overnight.
"We've confirmed all of their deaths, we were there for 3 of the 5. We actually saw them with our own eyes. The other 2, family members contacted us," she said.
Usually when Jewels Helping Hands sees that someone has died, the first step is to call the police.
"The police are always called. They do their investigation, the fire department, the ambulance, they come out," she explained.
But Garcia admits after that, it's hard to pinpoint why that person passed.
"There cause of death may not be 'they died of hypothermia,' but people experiencing homelessness, especially people who are chronically homeless, have all kinds of underlying issues. I mean, they are continually outside," she said.
It's hard for police to confirm the cause of these deaths, and the medical examiners office told us in an email they don't keep track of specific deaths based on whether or not someone has a home.
With the library closed to them and limited availability in shelters for families, Garcia said she just wants a place for these individuals to get warm.
"These folks really need a place to just exist, some place to rest, no matter what that looks like," she said. "So whatever it is that anybody can do-- community solutions, churches, the city--these folks need help, or we're going to lose a lot more this winter."
We've reached out to the city, police, fire officials, and the medical examiners office who cannot confirm that 5 homeless individuals have died recently.
