Pacific Northwest - The National Weather Service reports the region has seen some 'hints of improvement' in our drought status following the increased precipitation over the last few weeks. 

While areas of extreme and exceptional drought are still present, they have decreased in overall area. Along the coast of Western Washington, the map shoes no drought area at all, a vast improvement. 

NOAA confirms this tendency as the anticipated trend, noting that the Pacific Northwest is one of the few regions likely to have a wetter-than-average winter season. The rest of the country, however, will likely experience a warmer winter than usual, with drought conditions continuing to worsen or develop for west central and southern regions.

