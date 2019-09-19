SPOKANE, Washington- On Thursday the National Drought Mitigation Center released the latest U.S. Drought Monitor Report showing improving drought conditions across much of the Pacific Northwest.
Recent rainfall across the Northwest is primarily credited for the reduction in drought. Spokane alone has already seen .94" of rain this September, which is more than a half-inch above average for this time of the month.
As a result, any mention of drought conditions have been removed from the Spokane area. As of just last week "abnormally dry" conditions were still present.
Drought reduction was also seen in parts of western Washington, from severe to moderate, and north central Washington, from moderate to abnormally dry.
While moderate drought still persists across NE Washington and parts of the northern Panhandle of Idaho, there are indications we could see improvement in those areas over the coming weeks, as longer range forecasts indicate a continuation of cooler and wetter than normal weather.
To learn more about drought and the drought monitor click here.