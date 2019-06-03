The trial for one of the suspects in the disappearance and murder of Bret Snow began Monday morning.
Colby Vodder is charged with First Degree Murder and Kidnapping. This is Vodder's second trial for the 2015 killing. Last year a jury failed to reach a verdict against Vodder, but prosecutors planned to, and now have, bring Vodder to trial once again.
Vodder is one of four people charged in his death. In March, 39-year-old Cheryl Sutton was found guilty on Murder, Kidnapping and Leading Organize Crime Charges and she was later sentenced to three decades behind bars. The other two men involved, Kenneth Stone and Alvaro Guajardo, have murder trials that will begin later this summer.
Detectives believe Sutton organized, managed and directed several people to engage in criminal activity for profit. Detectives believe those activities led to a criminal conspiracy which resulted in the kidnapping and murder of Bret Snow. Specifically, detectives believe that Sutton and a man named Kenneth Stone sold meth and heroin. Snow, they think, delivered drugs for them. The two became enraged, according to deputies, after Snow took a trade for drugs instead of cash. They believe that Snow was beaten to death and then dismembered, his body parts then moved around several times. Vodder, detectives believe, played a role in killing Snow.
Jury selection began Monday and opening statements are expected to happen Tuesday morning.