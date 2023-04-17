UNITED STATES - On Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is hosting its 24th Drug Take Back Day where you can easily dispose of unused and expired medication.
"Discarding of expired, unused, or unwanted medication can help keep people in our community safe and reduce the risk of drug misuse," said the DEA.
In Oct, 2022 the DEA reports they had a total of 4,902 collection sites nationwide and weighed in a total of 16,636,729 pounds of unused or expired medication.
On April 22, those looking to dispose of their medication can to the DEA website to find a collection site locator.