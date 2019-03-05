After dozens of complaints from residents living by, the city of Spokane shut down a well-known drug house on the corner of College Avenue and Nettleton Street.
"I've had people talk to me about how they used to have beautiful roses in their front yard, and they don't anymore because they don't feel safe working in their front yard, " Traci Ponto, West Central's neighborhood resource officer, said.
Using nuisance abatement to vacate the home, the property owner's fines were voided (the charges were progressively increasing in the thousands). The property owner and her son packed their belongings into a U-Haul on Monday, according to our partners at the Spokesman-Review.
Ponto and other officers made multiple stops to the property for separate cases, including using a search warrant to enter the home because someone inside was a suspect. Upon entering the home, Ponto immediately saw signs of heroin and methamphetamine abuse.
"There were 10 people sitting inside the house. There were meth pipes, there were needles," she recalled.
Ponto said receiving multiple complaints about the home from nearby residents was the primary reason it was shut down, specifying it would've been nearly impossible to do if neighbors never spoke up.
"If I can get their help and we can establish the documentation, then we have a resolution at the end of this... but I can't do it without them," Ponto said.
To report potential criminal activity in your neighborhood, Ponto said to call or email your neighborhood's C.O.P.S. office. If you aren't sure which office services your neighborhood, you can call the administrative office or click here for a full list of locations.