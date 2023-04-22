SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane community came out to three drop-off locations for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, as part of local and federal leaders' efforts to combat an epidemic of opioid abuse.
The event is put on annually by the Drug Enforcement Agency, to help make it easy for people to dispose of their unwanted, unused and expired medications in a safe way.
This year's event comes amid a rise in fentanyl use in Spokane and across the nation.
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward was in attendance at the NorthTown Mall drop-off site. She said this event is a crucial part of combatting the fentanyl epidemic, because prescription drug abuse can be a gateway to illegal drug use.
"Addiction to prescription medication can oftentimes lead to addiction to stronger drugs like meth and fentanyl," Woodward said. "We're experiencing a fentanyl crisis in our city right now, so anything we can do to move the needle on that is good."
Woodward also noted this type of program prevents people from
U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref was also in attendance. She said all of eastern Washington is seeing the uptick in fentanyl use. She said drug take-backs work because they remove chances for misuse.
"By removing these drugs from our medicine cabinets, expired medication, medication you no longer need, you now have less of a risk of misuse of prescription medication that can lead to addiction and lead to illegal drug usage," Waldref said.
DEA agents at NorthTown Mall said they picked up a couple hundred pounds of drugs at that location. They say they've picked up tons of drugs from events like this in the past several years.
If you missed out on Saturday's event, you can always take your drugs back to a number of pharmacies year-round. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has a locator for participating pharmacies on their website.