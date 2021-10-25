COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A drug ring out of Tacoma allegedly distributed over 50,000 fentanyl pills in Eastern Washington, pills that are linked to the overdose death of a 15-year-old boy and a deadly shooting.
According to court documents, the investigation began after the death of Lake City High School freshman Michael Stabile in May 2021. His family tells KHQ he was poisoned by fentanyl pills that he thought were oxycodone.
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation found the likely supplier was Matthew Holmberg who uses the social media platform Snapchat to communicate with buyers.
During the DEA investigation, Holmberg also became a suspect in the CdA Memorial Day shooting death of Gabriel Casper.
Casper and his two friends met up with Matthew Holmberg and Dennon Fitterer-Usher when the shooting happened.
Court documents detail that Holmberg and Fitterer-Usher told law enforcement that it was a drug deal gone wrong. The two dealers said Casper pulled a gun on them first before Fitterer-Usher fired the fatal shot.
Holmberg and Fitterer-Usher were both arrested and are currently in custody.
According to court documents, an informant told investigators Holmberg and Fitterer-Usher were receiving pills from someone who ultimately became an informant for the DEA. That person, said their supplier was two men in Tacoma: Hunter Bow O'Mealy and Caleb Ryan Carr. According to court documents, the two shipped ship the laced pills through USPS or transported them by car.
The informant told investigators that O'Mealy and Carr were becoming increasingly violent, shooting dealers who owed drug debts. Snapchat videos of the westside drug distributors with guns and drugs were given to the DEA.
Through the investigation, Carr was linked to a fifth drug distributor, Matthew Gudino-Pena, also known as "Cheesy."
Court documents detail Carr was given a security escort by Gudino-Pena while traveling to obtain counterfeit pills and bring them back to Washington.
On Sept. 30, DEA executed search warrants for Carr and O'Mealy at their home in Eatonville and storage units in Tacoma. Investigators located pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl and several firearms. Neither suspects were home.
A third man, Matthew Gudino-Pena, is described in court documents as providing security for O’Mealy and Carr.
According to court documents, the DEA informant told investigators that O'Mealy and Carr decided to leave Tacoma, requesting new phones and new identities on Oct. 4. DEA investigators activated new pre-paid phones for the informant to give O'Mealy and Carr.
The phones from the DEA located the suspected dealers in Tuscon, Arizona.
On Oct. 13, DEA special agents apprehended O'Mealy at the Arizona apartment. Carr was on his way back to the apartment when notified about police activity, while Gudino-Pena was at the gym.
The informant received text messages from Carr and Gudino-Pena who said they were at a nearby motel.
Both Carr and Gudino-Pena were taken into custody at the motel.
Court documents outline that Gudino-Pena denied any knowledge of drug trafficking.
O'Mealy, Carr and Gudino-Pena remain in custody.