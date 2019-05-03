SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County said the quick actions of Spokane County Detention Services staff prevented the deaths of three inmates who'd taken an unknown, powdery substance smuggled into jail.
According to a release from the County, at about 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, two female inmates were found unconscious in a dormitory at the Downtown Spokane Jail.
Staff immediately performed lifesaving measures and administered Narcan, a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose. The inmates regained consciousness and were taken to the hospital to receive further treatment.
Both inmates were cleared by the hospital and later returned to the custody of Detention Services.
At about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, May 3, a third inmate displaying the same symptoms was discovered. She had been moved from the same dormitory after Thursday's incident.
The third inmate was also unconscious and needed CPR and Narcan to revive her. She was taken to the hospital and remains in the ICU, according to the County.
"I'm extremely proud of the actions of our staff. They saved these women's lives. While we aim to avoid these incidents from ever happening in the first place, it is reassuring to know that when these situations occur, we're prepared," Interim Detention Services Director Mike Sparber said in the release from the County.
An extensive search of the facility was conducted after the incident and it remains under investigation.
The Chair of the Spokane County Board of Commissioners said the opioid crisis is something people inside and outside of jail are dealing with.
"It’s not just our incarcerated population that is struggling with this crisis. It is an epidemic that shatters through our entire society.”
The Spokane Regional Opioid Taskforce is holding a meeting on Tuesday, May 7th to discuss the crisis and some possible solutions.
