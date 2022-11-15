Our stretch of dry, cool weather continues with highs in the mid 30's and overnight lows in the teens low 20's.  A weak system will push in from the north mid-week, bringing breezy north winds and dropping our temperatures into the low 30's to wrap up the week.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!