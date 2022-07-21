Leslie Lowe
High pressure will deliver highs in the low to mid 90's and triple digits today.  Please remember not to leave children or pets in an unattended vehicle for any amount of time, check on vulnerable neighbors, hydrate well and find an airconditioned area to cool off if you work outdoors in the elements.  A weak disturbance will bring isolated threats of dry lighting overnight and into early Friday morning, elevated our threat for new fire starts. Please pay close attention to burn bans in your area and never throw lit cigarettes out of a car window. 
Behind tonight's system, high pressure will re-strengthen next week delivering the hottest temperatures we've seen so far this season with highs heading into the 90's and 100's through next week. 
 
 
 
 

