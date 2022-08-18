High pressure continues to drive daytime highs up into the upper 90's and triple digits, with overnight lows in the 50's & 60's through the weekend with the hottest temperatures arriving today.
Excessive heat advisories remain in place for Spokane and surrounding areas and excessive heat warnings for parts of the upper Columbia basin, Waterville plateau and Wenatchee Valley through 11 PM Friday, with Thursday looking to be the warmest day in the 7-day.
There is plenty of sunshine in the forecast and very little wind, helping to keep fire concerns to a minimum. It is still incredibly important to be extra cautious and pay close attention to burn bans in your area.