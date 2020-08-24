It's set to be another warm one with temperatures across the Inland Northwest peaking in the upper 80s to low 90s. This afternoon we are looking at hazy skies and increasing clouds. Winds are picking up upon the arrival of a weak, dry, cold front. We will expect some strong gusts in Spokane. Of course, our concern with windy conditions is the possibility for fires to spread rapidly. We also have the potential for new fires with a chance for lightning into the Northeastern corner of Oregon and across North Idaho.
Tomorrow, expect mostly sunny skies with lighter winds. Temperatures should be into the mid to upper 80s.
