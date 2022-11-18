We will see cold and quiet conditions through the weekend with changes set to arrive Monday.
 
Our ridge of high pressure breaks down, opening the door for a series of storms, bringing the possibility of mountain snow and a rain/snow mix for the valley floors as we head into the week of Thanksgiving. We will continue to fine tune those details in an effort to help you with your holiday travel plans. 

 

 
 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!