Dry Fly celebrates 15 years in Spokane, with drinks!

SPOKANE, WASH- If you own a small business you know how much blood, sweat, and tears go into keeping it running that's why 15 years is worth a celebration.
Today marks the 15th anniversary since Dry Fly opened its doors.
“You don’t own a small business it owns you,” Don Poffenroth one of the owners said, “it is a 24/7 ordeal.”
Most small businesses don’t make it five years. Per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 1 in 5 U.S. businesses fail within the first year.
“If there was no Spokane there would be no Dry Fly,” Poffenroth said.
The city says there are over 10,000 in the City of Spokane with fewer than ten employees. Dry Fly has 30 and the owner says they are like family.
Poffenroth said they are proud of their Washington, more specifically-- their Spokane roots.
“We were the first the first distillery in Washington since the onset of prohibition,” Poffenroth said, “this building on the corner of Monroe and Riverside is an iconic building.”
Poffenroth said they worked to preserve Spokane's history in the building, he said the wood is from a 100-year-old barn, and the windows are from Kaiser Mead.
The other thing they’re doing is infusing local agriculture, their business has become an ecosystem of support for other small businesses in the area, like local farms and ranches where they purchase hops from—and they’ve had massive expansion along the way
“42 states we currently distribute to,” Poffenroth said.
But the reason Poffenroth keeps showing up isn’t for the expansion it’s for the people.
“My favorite part about coming to work is interacting with my staff I have 30 people that work here,” Poffenroth said, “I treat them like they are parts of my family because they are.”
Poffenroth says now that the business is successful he’s looking forward to more vacation time.
In celebration of the anniversary, they are 10-year-old distilled whiskey from the second batch they ever made. It’s currently for sale at their shop downtown.
DID YOU KNOW— it’s @dryflydistiller 15th birthday?! Most small businesses don’t make it to five years but they are trucking along! Tonight on @KHQLocalNews we’re talking about the special birthday treat they’re doing… that’s a little different than a birthday cake! 🎂 🍺 pic.twitter.com/9RZG3zBmdo— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) September 22, 2022