SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been two years since Dry Fly held its free Spokanitizer Drive Thru pick up, when sanitizer was sparse and distilleries across the country stepped in to help.
In honor of this anniversary, Dry Fly is throwing it back this Thursday and hosting a garage sale event.
If you bring your own container to the loading dock of Dry Fly's new building downtown on Madison Street, you can get free sanitizer refills.
MORE DETAILS:
- $50 used whiskey barrels (no reserving or pre-orders)
- Other miscellaneous sale items
- Thursday, March 31 from 12-6 p.m.
- Address: 50 N. Madison Street Spokane, WA 99201