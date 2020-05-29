SPOKANE, Wash. - This weekend, Dry Fly Distilling has rolled out a huckleberry lemonade flavor of its popular canned cocktails.
"This ready to enjoy canned cocktail features our award-winning Dry Fly Vodka, REAL huckleberry infused syrup and a house made lemonade to give you a unique and refreshing taste of the Northwest!" Dry Fly said in a post.
Dry Fly says the new flavor will be available in stores soon, but for now is putting together a classic lemonade stand outside its tasting room this weekend. On Friday and Saturday (May 29-30) from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., you can come pick some up and try for yourself.
Other flavors of Dry Fly's "Cans on the Fly" cocktails include Moscow Mule, Spicy Lemonade and Gin & Tonic. Dry Fly has also made headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating its own hand sanitizer to give away to first responders and citizens.
