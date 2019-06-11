Spokane's Dry Fly Distilling will be holding a soft launch of its new canned cocktail line prior to them hitting shelves in July.
"Over the past 12 years, you have been so loving and supportive in giving us feedback and made us into the distillery we are today," Dry Fly wrote.
"The community's distillery. Now we are calling on you again."
Dry Fly will hold the soft launch for the new canned cocktails on Thursday, June 20 seeking people's examination and critique of the product prior to July's full launch.
The soft launch will be held at the distillery and at the Perry Street Market from 12-8 p.m, according to Dry Fly.
A photo of the canned cocktails include the flavors Spicy Lemonade, Moscow Mule and Gin & Tonic. Each flavor contains a Dry Fly signature spirit.