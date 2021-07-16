We will see a slight cool down to start the weekend, with daytime highs that will fall into the upper 80's through Saturday.
Dry and hazy conditions will persist through the weekend and into next week, with isolated chances of thunderstorms and dry lighting overnight Saturday and into early Sunday. Dry lighting brings the threat of new fire starts, so we will be following this little system very closely.
Sunday, we see daytime highs shoot right back up into the 90's and will stay there through the middle of the week with a slight chance of showers on Tuesday.