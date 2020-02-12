Enjoy the last day of our dry streak because changes are coming as we head move ahead to your Thursday. For now, we will look for increasing cloud coverage throughout the day until we see mostly cloudy skies tonight. Temperatures should be around our seasonal average rising into the low 40's.
Tomorrow we will start the day dry with the chance for some patchy freezing fog. Mostly cloudy skies are anticipated ahead of our next system that looks like it will push in during the late afternoon hours. The system will bring mountain snow showers and primarily valley rain. However, it will be all about timing and temperatures so we won't rule out the chance for a bit of a mix for the valley floors. The band will be pretty quick moving so not much accumulation is expected. Winds look to pick up as that system moves in.
Keep in mind, Saturday into Sunday we have a wetter storm on the way. We will continue to keep an eye on that as we head closer into the weekend. Monday through Wednesday generally looks to be a little drier.
