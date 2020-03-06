PHOTO: Washington State Flag

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services is screening visitors for coronavirus-like symptoms before they enter any 24/7 state-run, long-term facilities. 

DSHS is asking any visitor that is not feeling well to postpone visits to the facilities or offices in response to the coronavirus outbreak in Washington state. 

“Screening of all visitors at our 24/7 facilities is just one of many ways we are working to keep the spread of COVID-19 from our clients and further into our communities," DSHS' Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brian Wailinger said.

The following locations will screen all visitors prior to them being allowed inside into the facility:

  • Western State Hospital

  • Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake, Washington

  • Child Study and Treatment Center

  • Fort Steilacoom Competency Restoration Program

  • Maple Lane Competency Restoration Program

  • The Special Commitment Center

  • Rainier School

  • Yakima Valley School

  • Lakeland Village in Medical Lake, Washington

  • Fircrest School

Visitors will be asked if they have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 or if they've traveled internationally within the last two weeks. They will also have their temperatures taken. 

If a visitor is running a temperature or if they answer yes to any of the questions, they will not be allowed to enter the facility. 

According to DSHS, the protocol will remain in place until the risk of coronavirus ends.

