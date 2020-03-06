SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services is screening visitors for coronavirus-like symptoms before they enter any 24/7 state-run, long-term facilities.
DSHS is asking any visitor that is not feeling well to postpone visits to the facilities or offices in response to the coronavirus outbreak in Washington state.
“Screening of all visitors at our 24/7 facilities is just one of many ways we are working to keep the spread of COVID-19 from our clients and further into our communities," DSHS' Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brian Wailinger said.
The following locations will screen all visitors prior to them being allowed inside into the facility:
Western State Hospital
Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake, Washington
Child Study and Treatment Center
Fort Steilacoom Competency Restoration Program
Maple Lane Competency Restoration Program
The Special Commitment Center
Rainier School
Yakima Valley School
Lakeland Village in Medical Lake, Washington
Fircrest School
Visitors will be asked if they have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 or if they've traveled internationally within the last two weeks. They will also have their temperatures taken.
If a visitor is running a temperature or if they answer yes to any of the questions, they will not be allowed to enter the facility.
According to DSHS, the protocol will remain in place until the risk of coronavirus ends.
