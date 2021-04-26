The man who changed North Idaho, Duane Hagadone, put Coeur d'Alene on the map and turned it into a tourist spot passed away Saturday.
The vision Duane Hagadone had changed the economy and local business forever when he built the Coeur d'Alene resort in the 1980s.
"Putting Coeur d'Alene on the map, is what I think he was most known for," said Darrell Hartwick, President and CEO of Coeur d'Alene regional chamber of commerce.
Duane Hagadone is the man behind a lot of what Coeur d'Alene is today.
In the '80s as the nation was going through an economic recession, Hagadone used that to his advantage, building the Coeur d'Alene resort, bringing in money and tourism to North Idaho.
"If we take a look at the economic impact, Duane led the parade, and the resort was the flagship," said Robert Singletary, historian for the museum of North Idaho.
Singletary said before Hagadone Coeur d'Alene was known for two things:
"If you think about what really made this area, it was mining, timber and tourism, and Duane made tourism," he said.
Singletary said Hagadone had an eye-- he knew that Coeur d'Alene was destined to be something more:
"He saw the future, if I were to classify him, he did not live in the past, he lived in the future," he said.
He may have lived in the future, but he also lived in the lake city, and Darrell Hartwick, President and CEO of Coeur d'Alene's Chamber of Commerce says that was an important distinction:
"He had a house here, he lived here, he understood what a special place this was," Hartwick said.
As what could be considered a founding father of Coeur d'Alene passes, Hagadone's legacy will live on:
"We will forever miss him, but what he did for this community you can't put into words how much it meant for North Idaho and Coeur d'Alene," Hartwick said.