One man dead after crash near Ovando
MATTAWA - Grant County Sheriff's Department says a car crash outside of Mattawa sent one man to the hospital and another to jail Sunday night.

 Police say 35-year-old Luis Garcia was driving a 2016 Kia Sorento east on Road 25 when he failed to stop at a stop sign. That's when he collided with a 2005 Dodge Ram, driven by 33-year-old Efrain Verdi-Rodriguez. 

Both of the vehicles spun off the road and into a nearby vineyard. 

Verdi-Rodriguez was taken to the hospital with broken ribs, a fractured neck and a broken pelvis. 

Garcia was arrested on the scene for a DUI. 

Grant County Sheriff's Office says both vehicles were destroyed and both drivers were wearing seat belts. 

