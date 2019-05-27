MATTAWA - Grant County Sheriff's Department says a car crash outside of Mattawa sent one man to the hospital and another to jail Sunday night.
Police say 35-year-old Luis Garcia was driving a 2016 Kia Sorento east on Road 25 when he failed to stop at a stop sign. That's when he collided with a 2005 Dodge Ram, driven by 33-year-old Efrain Verdi-Rodriguez.
Both of the vehicles spun off the road and into a nearby vineyard.
Verdi-Rodriguez was taken to the hospital with broken ribs, a fractured neck and a broken pelvis.
Garcia was arrested on the scene for a DUI.
Grant County Sheriff's Office says both vehicles were destroyed and both drivers were wearing seat belts.