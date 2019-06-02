COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A DUI crash at the intersection of Highway 95 and Kathleen Avenue in Coeur d'Alene will be impacting traffic in the area for weeks.
According to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, at about 2:00 am Sunday, June 2, an impaired driver hit one of the traffic light poles. The traffic light was significantly damaged.
The Idaho Transportation Department was called to the scene and is working to repair the damage, which will take several weeks.
During that time, traffic on Kathleen Avenue will not be able to cross Highway 95. Drivers are asked to be prepared to use an alternate route.
The driver was arrested and booked on felony DUI charges.