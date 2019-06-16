DUI Emphasis patrols ramp up for "Car d'Lane" and lawn mower racing in Spirit Lake

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Classic cars, racing lawnmowers, great weather, what more could you ask for?
But this weekend is much more than “Car d’Lane” and the “Big Back-In” happening in Spirit Lake.
This is another chance for police across Kootenai County to crack down on drunk driving.
According to the Idaho State Police, district one, which oversees the five northern counties in Idaho leads the state in DUI arrests.
A breakdown shows that since the DUI emphasis began in 2018, the number of fatal crashes went down.
But still, police say there’s no excuse.
A look in the Kootenai County jail shows over 10 people were arrested Saturday for DUI.
KHQ is waiting on full stats from police for the break down from the weekend.
But if we go back a few weeks to Memorial Day Weekend, police say they arrested 33 people for DUI’s and zero DUI related crashes.
A sign that police hope continues.