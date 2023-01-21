PULLMAN, Wash. - Orchard Drive will be closed "indefinitely" and more than 100 people are without power in Pullman after a vehicle crashed into a powerline.
According to the Pullman Police Department, the crash was a hit-and-run by driver who was under the influence. Orchard Drive is closed indefinitely, following a DUI hit and run crash that resulted in a down power pole.
Power is out for about 130 customers in the area. Avista's outage map says power should be restored by noon, and crews are actively working on restoring the lines.