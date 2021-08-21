Across Washington and Idaho, law enforcement is increasing the number of DUI patrols in an effort to limit the amount of accidents related to driving under the influence.
The patrols started on Friday, August 20 and will be on the streets through Labor Day. This timing coincides with the summer driving season, known as the 100 Deadliest Days by law enforcement. This is due to the increased number of people out on the roads between Memorial Day and Labor Day, where there is usually a significant increase in deadly crashes.
In 2019, Washington reported a 12.4% increase in deadly crashes due to DUI's and a 32.4% increase in DUI crashes resulting in serious injuries. In Idaho, impaired driving was the cause of 1,513 crashes in 2020 and 92 people were killed as a result.
“These crashes and deaths are preventable,” said Office of Highway Safety (OHS) Manager John Tomlinson. “While officers are out looking for drunk drivers, we can all do our part to help keep communities whole. Plan ahead for a sober ride home, and if you see someone who has had too much to drink, take the keys away and help them get home safely.”
A common misconception with DUI's is that they only involve drinking and driving. Doug Dahl, Communications Manager with Target Zero and the Washington Traffic and Safety Commission (WTSC), says many DUI's involve multiple intoxicants. In many cases, especially in a state where it is legal, drivers are found with marijuana in their system, which qualifies as a DUI.
"We call it polydrug use but basically, using two or more substances really increases the risk of driving" said Dahl. "If you look at our statewide stats, almost half of our fatal DUI crashes involve drivers that had two or more substances in their system."
In Washington, law enforcement is dedicating the extra DUI patrols to Lynnwood Police Officer Mark Brinkman, who saved many lives by focusing on DUI enforcement in the state.
Brinkman passed away in April, but his fellow officers describe him as a nationally known leader in DUI enforcement. “Officer Brinkman set the example of preventing impaired driving, through his performance as a police officer and with the compassion he showed as a human being,” said Dahl. “Law enforcement across the state honors his legacy, and each of us can echo his commitment to saving lives."
Dahl says that responsible driving comes down to choosing to make simple decisions in advance to protect you and your friends from driving under the influence. These decisions include offering a ride, offering your couch to crash on for the night, or calling a taxi or rideshare ahead of time. He also said that if someone you know is choosing to drive under the influence despite being told not to, calling 911 could stop the person from injuring themselves or other drivers on the road.
To learn more about responsible driving resources, click here.