SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is booked in the Spokane County Jail after attempting to flee from police while under the influence of alcohol.
On June 30 at 11:25 p.m., Deputy V. McKenzie with the Spokane Valley Traffic pulled behind a dark-colored Mitsubishi pickup on Sullivan, near the I-90 overpass. The pickup did not have a rear license plate and had no lights on.
When at the intersection of Sullivan and E. Broadway, the driver of the pickup reached speeds over 60 miles per hour (mph) in a 35 mph zone.
Deputy MaKenzie activated his emergency lights attempting to stop the driver when they continued to accelerate, reaching speeds near 90 mph near the truck stop at Barker Road.
Deputy Makenzie terminated the pursuit due to safety and notified dispatch of the attempted traffic stop for speed, no lights, no visible license plate and suspected DUI.
Spokane Regional Air Support Unit’s Air 2, already up on a scheduled flight, began searching for the vehicle providing real-time updates to patrol units on ground.
Near I-90 and Stateline, deputies caught up with Vox and deployed spike strips causing the tired to deflate. Vox ultimately stopped near Harvard Street, north of Trent, where he was taken into custody without further incident.
Vox was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Attempting to elude law enforcement and driving under 21 consuming alcohol or cannabis.