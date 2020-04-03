ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - Two people were taken to the hospital after a DUI wrong way crash on Interstate 90 east of Moses Lake Thursday night.
According to Washington State Patrol, 26-year-old Christopher Mainard of Snohomish, Washington, was in the left lane of eastbound I-90 at milepost 193 driving westbound.
Mainard struck another vehicle head on in the left lane before hitting another vehicle in the right lane. Another vehicle driven by 50-year-old Janita Martin then struck Mainard's vehicle.
Martin was injured and transported to East Adams Rural Hospital. All drivers involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.
Mainard was also injured and taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake. He faces charges of DUI and driving the wrong way on the freeway.
