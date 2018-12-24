Duke is back atop The Associated Press Top 25.

The Blue Devils received 35 of 64 first-place votes in Monday's poll after previous No. 1 Kansas lost at Arizona State.

No. 2 Michigan received nine first-place votes, No. 3 Tennessee 12, with No. 4 Virginia and No. 5 Kansas getting four each.

No. 6 Nevada, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Florida State and Virginia Tech rounded out the top 10.

The Blue Devils moved to No. 1 in the first regular-season poll after rolling over Kentucky, but dropped back after losing to Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational title game.

Duke blew out Princeton, then knocked off previously-unbeaten No. 12 Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)