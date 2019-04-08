Duluth Trading Co. now open in Spokane Valley

Watch again

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- The first Duluth Trading Company in Washington state is officially open for business. The retail store had a soft launch last week, with a grand opening planned for April 11th.

The store, at 16314 E. Indiana, will employs between 30 and 40 people.

Duluth Trading Company was founded after two brothers in Minnesota invented “the Bucket Boss”, a tool organizer that fits around a drywall bucket.

Thursday’s Grand Opening will include a ribbon cutting and a professional lumberjack show.