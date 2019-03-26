Duluth Trading Co. is opening its first-ever Washington store next month in Spokane Valley.
The company will be celebrating its grand opening on Thursday, April 11 at 9 a.m. with a ribbon cutting and lumberjack shows. The store will be located at 16314 E. Indiana Ave.
The Spokane Valley store will be Duluth's 50th nationwide. The lumberjack show will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. and feature head-to-head ax throwing, single buck and underhand chop for the community to enjoy.
Duluth's new location will be open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m-5 p.m.
Duluth, "The rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the modern, self-reliant American," is based in Wisconsin and offers men's and women's casual wear, workwear, apothecary and accessories.
You may recognize Duluth for their commercials showcasing their products' durability and assistance in completing various manly activities with ease.