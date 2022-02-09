SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a dump truck that destroyed a tax office and a Dutch Bros. coffee stand last summer, sending seven people to the hospital, was sentenced to 15 months in prison on Wednesday.
McGavin Medrain pleaded guilty to vehicular assault Wednesday in Spokane County Superior Court.
Judge Rachelle Anderson sentenced Medrain to 15 months in prison with credit for time served, which was about five and a half months.
Medrain will also serve 18 months of community custody when he is released from prison.
The standard sentence range was 15 to 20 months. Medrain faced a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
According to court documents, witnesses said Medrain was traveling north on Freya Street at a “high rate of speed” and weaving in and out of traffic on Aug. 20.
The truck struck several vehicles before driving through Liberty Tax Service and the Dutch Bros. coffee stand, destroying both buildings.
A state trooper conducted a field sobriety test after the crash and found that Medrain was intoxicated on an unknown substance, court documents said.
Medrain said in September he used methamphetamine the night before the incident, but was sober at the time of the crash.
Dutch Bros. and Liberty Tax Service will rebuild at the same location, according to our news partners at The Spokesman-Review.
