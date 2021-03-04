SPOKANE, Wash. -- A local bus attendant has passed away due to COVID-19 following an outbreak within the Durham bus services.
The company reached out to KHQ to issue a statement, saying "sadly, we are heartbroken today to learn that one of our team members who was quarantining passed away. Our bus attendant, whose name we will not share out of respect to their family, had reported to us a COVID positive test. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our team member’s family and friends in this very difficult time."
The outbreak was first reported last week, when over 28 drivers contracted COVID-19 and 57 have been quarantining.
A bus attendant is tasked with attending to kids and students to help ensure the driver can focus on driving the bus. Not every bus has an attendant.
