After news broke that 18 bus drivers from Spokane Public Schools had tested positive for COVID-19 and another 18 had been exposed and in quarantine, a 19th driver was found to be positive Wednesday evening.
Durham Bus Services told KHQ in a statement, "At this time, there are no indications that transmission occurred on school buses," However, an employee who we've confirmed works for Durham Bus Services told KHQ he doesn't believe that to be true.
In an email in which the employee asked to remain anonymous, the employee says that he had contracted COVID-19 and feels like if proper protocols were followed, he might not have.
The employee alleges several safety risks including bus drivers not following strict mask wearing protocols, and Durham Bus Services forcing drivers to transport students who had been exposed to COVID-19. He also claims that Durham is lying when they say that employees contracting the virus happened outside of the workplace.
Durham Bus Services denies this, telling KHQ again Wednesday afternoon that their investigations show that any employees who contracted COVID-19 caught it outside of the workplace.
The employee also alleges that buses have been overloaded, with students from multiple schools riding the same bus. This isn't the first time KHQ has heard such allegations, with a mother telling us Tuesday that her kids were on a bus with other students from different schools without notice.
Durham Bus Services has responded to that claim as well, saying if there is an issue of student capacity on the buses it lies on the driver to report the issue for resolution. They say that for buses that fit 71 students, maximum capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions is 40 students.
Durham have also said that they have a strict mask policy for employees, and that they've been working with Spokane Public Schools on bus safety, cleaning, and social distancing.
The biggest, easiest safety measure for buses, recommended by the CDC, is something that Spokane isn't quite ready for -- opening the windows to improve air circulation.
