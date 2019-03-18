SPOKANE - During Washington's first two-day buy back of bump stocks, Trooper Jeff Sevigny tells KHQ 75 of the rapid-fire modification devices were turned in by Spokane-area gun owners ahead of the ban that goes into effect next week.
Overall just under 300 bump stocks were turned in around the state Sunday - totals haven't been released for Monday. Senate Bill 5954 allows residents to turn in their bump stocks for money. Each person can turn in up to five bump stocks and receive $150 per device. There is $150,000 allotted for the buy-back program and once that money is gone, it's gone.
The next buy-back period will be March 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can present your bump stock at any WSP office. Once the bump stock ban kicks in March 26, violators could face up $250,000 in fines and up to 10 years in prison.