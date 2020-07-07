SPOKANE, Wash. - Another Spokane business is reporting a positive case of COVID-19, this time at a location of Dutch Bros. Coffee.
According to the business, an employee at their 1306 N. Division St. location received a positive result for the virus on Saturday, July 4. They have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.
Before receiving the test, the employee did work a morning shift on June 29, according to Dutch Bros.
The company learned of the diagnosis on Saturday and immediately starting closing procedures. The North Division location will be undergoing a third-party deep clean overnight as an extra precaution. Dutch Bros. is also coordinating with public health officials to confirm protocols exceed expectations.
Dutch Bros. has also taken the following steps over the last few months to prevent the spread of coronavirus:
- Enforced increased hand washing and sanitizing
- Temporarily suspended the use of personal mugs at drive-thrus
- Temporarily closed walk-ins and walk-ups to focus exclusively on serving through drive-thru windows
- Instituted a cashless payment system, thereby eliminating unnecessary touch points between customers and baristas
- Instituted mask policies to align with updated CDC recommendations
"We want the community to know we're following all recommended CDC guidelines and will continue to keep the community's health at the forefront of all decisions we make," Dutch Bros. wrote in a statement.
