Dutch Bros. Coffee of Spokane will be opening its 10th location this summer in Airway Heights.
The company announced on social media that the location will open near the Village Centre Cinemas on Highway 2.
An address for the location and approximate opening date has not yet been announced.
"ANNOUNCEMENT: Spokane Dutch Bros. will be opening our 10th location this summer in Airway Heights next to the movie theater! Looking forward to being a part this exciting community," Dutch Bros said in its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram posts regarding the new location.
Dutch Bros. of Spokane currently owns nine locations, including seven in the Spokane area and two in Spokane Valley.