SPOKANE, Wash. — In the early morning hours of Thursday, August 25, nearly two dozen shots rang out. Ring doorbell footage from someone who lives near West Central's Dutch Jakes Park caught the sound of unending gunfire.
However, the video does not catch what happened in the park. At the time of the shooting, police said the volley of bullets hit four people—three teens and an adult.
The adult: Lacey Anderson.
Anderson approached the culprits to ask them to leave the vicinity as her young children were playing basketball.
"When I told them to get out of our neighborhood park, shooting rang out," Anderson said.
Almost a year later, no arrests have been made in the shooting, and Anderson said healing has been an uphill battle.
"My gunshot wound is still not healed, so I physically have not been in a very good state," Anderson said.
Anderson is set to have reconstructive surgery after the bullet wreaked havoc on her body. However, the emotional toll of the experience, in addition to losing her father to cancer and her husband to COVID-19, is much worse.
"I never got to grieve or mourn, I was in the process and then this happens,” said Anderson.
Captain Thomas Hendren from the Spokane Police Department says the data shows that Spokane parks are dangerous after they close.
"In every neighborhood in Spokane, we have had a shooting in a park after hours," said Hendren.
Hendren, along with some city council members, are in the process of trying to give police more authority in parks to ensure safety after hours.
"We're not there to try to arrest a bunch of people," Hendren said. "Our goal is to end the gatherings that are leading to this violence, we really want to get our parks under control, and that is really the goal of the police department."
Anderson hopes these new potential measures will help but says nothing will bring back her peace of mind.
"I'm on medication that makes me feel a bit better, but I'm definitely not the same," she said.
The Spokane Police Department could not comment on Anderson's case as it is still an open and active investigation.