CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho - The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office says a Dworshak Dam worker died from carbon monoxide poisoning last month.
Clearwater County deputies said responded to a call of an unresponsive man on June 30. When they got there, they found 54-year-old Eric Engle of Orofino dead.
While investigating, deputies learned Engle was an employee with the Army Corps of Engineers and was using a gas powered pressure washer in a small area leading to a diversion tunnel.
The Clearwater County Coroner ordered an autopsy to be conducted to determine the cause of death. The coroner ruled that Engle died from carbon monoxide poisoning from the pressure washer fumes.