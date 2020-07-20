SPOKANE, Wash. - A local boy's Eagle Scout project helped bring in over 800 pounds of pet food in support of the Spokane Humane Society.
According to SHS, Eagle Scout Parker organized a pet food drive, inspiring the community to donate 860 pounds of dog and cat food towards the non-profit's pet food bank.
“During summer break, there are endless possibilities for outdoor activities and it is encouraging to see our youth choosing to serve their community, especially those who are among the most helpless, our homeless pets”, says Ed Boks, Executive Director.
The food bank program helps the community keep pets in their homes, rather than having owners relinquishing them during hard financial times. The pet food bank distributes over 35,000 pounds of donated food each year.
