SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Reports from the scene of a house fire in Spokane Valley said four adults and one child will not be able to stay in their home after a fire caused significant damage to the structure.
Spokane Valley fire said they responded to the call just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. They said the smoke could be seen from Broadway.
The official cause is unknown or has not been released yet. Fire crews did find a downed power line in the backyard but there's no confirmation that it had anything to do with the fire.
The Red Cross is helping the residents of the home find housing for the time being.
Last Updated: May 17 at 7:30 a.m.
Original Coverage: May 17 at 6:30 a.m.
A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a house on the 11000 block of E. Frederick Avenue in Spokane Valley.
The flames burned through a car and garage but no one has been reported injured.
The home's owner said they aren't sure what started the fire. They said everyone in the home made it out.
The fire department seem to have the situation under control now. It's unclear to what extent the home was damaged.